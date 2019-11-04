Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) nodded her head in agreement during a town hall event in Iowa on Monday as an attendee asserted that the U.S. supports genocide in “Palestine and Yemen.”

Warren held a town hall in Grinnell, Iowa, on Monday and took a question from an attendee, who stated that the office of the president “has an amazing responsibility to people outside of the United States” and proceeded to accuse the U.S. of supporting genocides abroad as Warren nodded in agreement.

The man also accused the U.S. military, specifically, of polluting the planet.

“Right now the United States is bombing at least seven countries. We support genocides in Palestine and in Yemen. The U.S. military is actually the biggest polluter of any organization in the world,” the attendee said.

He also cited Columbia economist Jeffrey Sachs, who purportedly claimed that U.S. sanctions on socialist Venezuela “caused over 40,000 deaths.”

“We also have sanctions on many other countries like Iran, North Korea, and you know you can name many more. So I’m wondering, as president, will you stop U.S.-supported murder whether it’s through sanctions, arms support, or boots on the ground?” he asked.

[embedded content]

“So I like your frame on this,” Warren responded right off the bat.

The presidential hopeful continued, adding that the U.S., if it wants to be a “great nation,” needs to live its values “every single day.” That means we “don’t support for example what’s going on in Yemen,” she said.

She added that “we should not be in combat in the Middle East.”

“This is not where we should be,” Warren said, adding, “We should not use our military to solve non-military problems.”