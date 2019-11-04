Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with an award at the Golden Globes.

DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Jan. 5 awards ceremony, according to a report published Monday by Variety.

“From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit,” said HFPA president Lorenzo Soria. “In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.”

"We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony," Soria added.

The Carol Burnett Award is given to television stars and was first given out at last year’s Golden Globes. Carol Burnett received the inaugural award. DeGeneres, who will receive the 2020 award, has been nominated for a Golden Globe three times.

DeGeneres‘ television career includes the sitcom “Ellen,” which ran from 1994-1998, and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which is currently in its 17th season.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won 63 Daytime Emmy Awards. 11 of those awards were for outstanding entertainment talk show.