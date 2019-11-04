(STUDY FINDS) — WASHINGTON — Holiday season is about to be in full swing, but for some, stress this time of year can drown out the joy. Between finding gifts for loved ones, sending out greeting cards, and navigating office holiday parties, many people find themselves a bit more emotional than usual at the end of each year. Now, a new study finds that an individual’s mental and emotional state may have a direct correlation on how much they spend during the holiday season.

The study, titled “Who are the Scrooges? Personality Predictors of Holiday Spending,” indicates that emotionally stable and less-stressed people tend to spend more during the holidays, and individuals who are generally more nervous and neurotic tend to spend less.

Consumer spending habits, especially during the holidays, can be very valuable information for most retailers. Especially when one considers that holiday sales can comprise up to 20% of a store’s annual revenue. Besides just retailers, this study also may prove valuable for consumers looking to understand their own spending habits.

