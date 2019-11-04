A Fox News poll shows failed presidential Hillary Clinton is two points ahead of President Donald Trump nationally in a theoretical matchup in the 2020 election.

Forty-three percent of voters in the poll selected Clinton while 41 percent chose Trump.

The poll featured 1,040 registered voters nationally, which does not fully reflect the actual electoral college support that led to Trump’s election as president.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed Fox News polls as flawed.

“The Fox polls have always been lousy,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”

Clinton is actually down three points in support registered in the Fox News Poll from November 2016 which showed her beating Trump with 46 percent to his 42 percent.

But only 27 percent of Democrats said they would “definitely” vote for Clinton if she jumped into the race. In contrast, 50 percent of Democrats said they would vote for former First Lady Michelle Obama if she ran for office.

Hillary Clinton conceded in a recent interview a Democrat candidate had to win the electoral caucus in 2020 to win the election.

“At the end of the day, as I know better than anybody and as Al Gore knows, that is not the game, you gotta win the electoral vote,” she said in October.