Seventy-three percent of Democrats say they would support the eventual 2020 presidential nominee, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Monday.

Seventeen candidates are competing to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, including frontrunners Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke ended his campaign Friday due to fundraising problems.

“We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020,” he wrote on Medium in making the announcement.

“I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever that nominee is.”

“We must support them in the race against Donald Trump and support them in their administration afterwards, do all that we can to help them heal a wounded country and bring us together in meeting the greatest set of challenges we have ever known,” he added.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 29-30 online among 370 registered Democratic voters, has a a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.