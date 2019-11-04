President Donald Trump plans “imminent action” in the cases of three former military members who have been charged with war crimes, which could include either dismissing the cases or changing their sentences, Fox News’ Pete Hegseth said Monday.

“It doesn’t have to be a pardon or a commutation,” Hegseth reported on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” in an exclusive after speaking on Sunday with Trump about the cases of Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, Army Green Beret Maj. Matt Golsteyn, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

“Pardons and commutations imply guilt, that you’ve done something wrong and you need to be forgiven for that,” Hegseth added. “The president, as the commander-in-chief, has a lot of latitude under the Uniform Code of Military Justice to dismiss a case or change a sentence. From what I understand, that is likely what will happen here shortly.”

Trump wants to act before Veterans Day, or Nov. 11, said Hegseth.

The president wants to restore Gallagher’s rank, which ended up being reduced after he was convicted of a lesser charge of taking a picture with a corpse after he was acquitted in July for the killing of an ISIS fighter in Iraq, said Hegseth. He was demoted from being a chief petty officer to being a 1st class petty officer, which will cost him up to $200,000 in retirement funds if

Meanwhile, Lorance is serving 20 years in prison after ordering his men to shoot two suspected Taliban scouts in July 2012 in Afghanistan after taking command of the platoon after its former leader and other soldiers were killed.

Golsteyn, meanwhile, is facing trial on murder charges after killing a Taliban bombmaker in Afghanistan in 2010. He had been charged with premeditated murder, but at first, the Army did not find sufficient evidence to bring charges, but in 2018, the Army opened a new investigation, and if convicted, Golsteyn could face life in prison.