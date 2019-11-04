“What we’ve got is government not by principal but by tweet and it’s undermining who we are,” she said.

She cited Trump’s interaction with Ukraine and decision to drawdown troops in Syria, saying he lacked a plan to not “abandon the Kurds.”

“We’re supposed to be striving to be a more perfect union,” Clinton said. “We had, I think, a very important quality that is now being undermined and is being destroyed by the current administration,” she continued. “The current president has an affinity for dictators.” The former secretary of State warned that there will be human and financial consequences after Trump’s administration in the areas of public health, climate change and global reputation.