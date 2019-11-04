Controversial Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for the end of “Western imperialism” during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Minnesota.

“I am beyond honored and excited for a president [Sanders] who will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world,” Omar told the cheering crowd on Sunday, suggesting of course that Western culture is unjust and seeks to dominate foreign nations.

“Wow, what idiocy of the crowd,” said Pat Gray on “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” on Monday. “Yeah, Western imperialism, let’s fight against that.”

Glenn introduced a clip of struggling presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) complaining that America isn’t “ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States” on “Axios on HBO” last week.

“I’m so sick of this stuff. That’s not who America is,” Glenn said. “I really, truly don’t believe that of America.”

Glenn then played a video excerpt from HBO’s “Real Time,” featuring host Bill Maher speaking with conservative commentator and nationally-syndicated radio host Dennis Prager, who has been under fire for saying that the idea America is a racist nation is a “gargantuan” left-wing lie.

In the video below, Glenn and Pat discuss the constant and “tiresome” accusations from the left that the United States of America is a racist country.

KAMALA HARRIS: AMERICA WON’T ELECT WOMAN OF COLOR…But Dennis Prager Tells Bill Maher the Opposite



