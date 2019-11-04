(NEWS.COM.AU) — Iran has marked the 40th anniversary of a hostage crisis that severed diplomatic relations with the US by announcing it has developed two new centrifuges and a tenfold increase in enriched uranium production.

On Monday, Iran announced it has a prototype centrifuge that works 50 times faster than those allowed under the collapsing nuclear deal with global powers.

Iran called the decision a direct result of US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal, painstakingly negotiated in 2015.

Read the full story ›