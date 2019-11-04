On Monday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and Pat Gray reviewed Kanye West‘s new album, “Jesus Is King,” his ninth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and discussed how the rapper’s newfound Christian faith and wildly popular “Sunday Services” might mark the beginning of a “Third Great Awakening.”

During West’s most recent “Sunday Service” in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, more than 1,000 attendees eagerly raised their hands to commit their lives to Jesus Christ, according to one local pastor and musician who attended the event.

“I think this, culturally, is like a sledgehammer,” Glenn said of West’s ability to reach a vast and diverse audience with his spiritual message. “Dare I say it, I think the Awakening is here. I think the Third Great Awakening is here.”

Glenn and Pat recalled a “Jesus moment” in music during the late 1960s to early 1970s, following the Altamont Speedway Free Festival in 1969, a concert venue best known for brutal violence and the deaths of at least four people.

“The left and this progressive evil that was sweeping the world, not just America, sweeping the world, they hit Altamonte,” Glenn said. “That was just a night of death and destruction … in San Francisco, and it just fell apart from there. People repelled from it, and then there was this Jesus movement that started.

“You’ll remember some of the songs from the 1970s because Jesus became a thing again. But it wasn’t a church-Jesus. It was just Jesus, and it healed us for a little while and kind of put us back on the track of recovery. I think it’s happening now. I think Kanye is leading the way,” Glenn added. “The Lord uses everything, good and bad. There is no waste with him.”

