Years ago I spoke at a Bible conference in Bournemouth, England, which opened numerous doors to missionary adventures for me. One was an area of personal study and travel that greatly expanded my understanding of how Satan and the demonic realm accesses and operates in the physical world. That door was opened during a break in the conference when one of my hosts played “The Rape of Europe,” a documentary by British evangelist David Hathaway. The title frames the Greek myth of the rape of Europa by Zeus as a metaphor for the cultural rape of Europe by Islam. That myth, depicted on the euro currency, features Zeus/Satan in the form of a bull with crescent shaped horns being ridden by a woman, Europa.

The Rape of Europe (2002) is a work of compelling scholarship, carefully documenting the demonic origins of the European Union, framed as the fulfillment of Bible prophecy. Released before the Soros Open Borders agenda became overt globalist policy, it is also prophetic of today’s geopolitical realities.

Watch “The Rape of Europe”:

[embedded content]

The film includes commentary about the two primary exhibits of Berlin’s Pergamum Museum. The first is the Pergamum Altar, called Satan’s Seat in Revelation 2:13. The second is Babylon’s Ishtar Gate, historically called the “Gate to Hell” because it is decorated with 337 images of Marduk, the serpent god: 337 being symbolic of Sheol (hell) in Hebrew numerology. In demonology, Marduk (aka Bel, aka Baal, aka Zeus) is Satan, and Ishtar (aka Astarte, aka Ashteroth, aka Europa) is Satan’s female consort.

Significantly, these two enormous exhibits are not replicas but the originals. The Seat of Satan was shipped in pieces from Turkey to Germany starting in the 1880s, and the Ishtar Gate starting in 1913. In 1902 Kaiser (Caesar) Wilhelm II, last king of the Holy Roman Empire’s Second Reich, publicly celebrated the reconstruction of the Pergamum Altar in Berlin as his highest achievement.

Hathaway argues persuasively that Catholic Germany, or more specifically it’s political creation called the European Union (established through the Treaty of Rome), is the reemergent Roman Empire predicted in the “four kingdoms” prophecy of Daniel 2. Few Christians today realize that Adolf Hitler’s “Third Reich” was the third iteration of the Holy Roman Empire in Europe. Nor is it widely known that the plans for the EU were originally drawn up by Hitler.

Hathaway also heavily implied that the two artifacts in Berlin played a controlling role in German’s emergence as the center of evil in the world, typified by the two German-driven world wars and the Holocaust. I determined to test this theory for myself.

I began by assuming the Bible asserts a literal truth in Revelation 2:13 that Satan dwelt in Pergamum and this altar was his seat. I questioned first whether it was actually a portal allowing demonic access to the physical world, and if so whether its range of influence was defined by the territory under the de facto legal control (ownership) of the nation in possession of it. I then questioned whether other portals existed and whether their influence could be clearly recognized.

The Pergamum Altar was built by King Eumenes II of Pergamos, roughly upon the death of Antiochus IV Epiphanes in 164 B.C. Antiochus is literally the Antichrist figure of the Book of Daniel, whose wickedness is extensively chronicled in the apocryphal books of 1 and 2 Maccabees. Eumenes II was his political patron and military ally who helped Antiochus forcibly take the throne of the Greek Selucid Empire. The capital of the Selucid Empire was “Babylon,” which means “Gateway of the gods,” a name I now believe was literally true.

King Eumenes II appears to have built the Seat of Satan as a portal through which Satan could return to possess a replacement human host. That hypothesis in turn suggests there have been a long series of “Antichrists” through human history – both preceding and succeeding Antiochus. I now use the term “Antichrist” as the designation for any human being in physical possession of the demon Satan, and realize that he seeks always to be in possession of someone: choosing whomever can best serve his agenda at any given time. Importantly, while the Bible teaches that angels can take human form, all demons – even their king – must possess a human or animal to operate in the physical realm.

I have identified a great number of men who clearly fit both the character profile and the timeline of Antichrist succession, starting with Bible history in Scripture, but continuing through secular history to the present. Every one from 164 B.C. to the end of the third century A.D., and from its excavation in the late 1800s to the present, can be tied to the Pergamum Altar.

Most disturbing to me is the timeline from 1945 to 1961 when the United States had de facto ownership of the Seat of Satan as the dominant power of the Allied occupation of Germany until the Berlin Wall went up (which gave ownership to the Soviet Union until German reunification in 1990). That 1945-61 window is precisely when America was shifted by our Supreme Court under the control of anti-Christian Justice Hugo Black from a biblical to a humanist foundation, and an army of freshly legally empowered militant atheists began systematically dismantling our Judeo-Christian infrastructure from coast to coast.

In the course of my worldwide investigations I was privileged to receive a personal tour of the Pergamum Museum by Col. Eugene Bird, former commandant of Spandau Prison (housing the Nazi war criminals convicted at Nuremberg) who was also the American military designee who officiated the transition of power over East Berlin to the Soviets. Interestingly, given the Islamic connection of this article, our departure from the museum was halted by armed security to make way for Pervez Musharef, prime minister of Pakistan, who passed closely by us on the walkway to the main entrance.

That’s all I can fit in this column, but if you want more I can send you a sample of my book-in-progress, “The Dynasty of Darkness,” by request.