K-Pop superstar of the band BTS, Jungkook, was involved in a car accident in Seoul and has since admitted he was at fault in the crash, the idol’s rep confirmed.

Police questioned the 22-year-old pop singer after he reportedly hit a taxi cab over the weekend in the Hannam district of Seoul, per Billboard magazine in a piece published Monday.

"Both the victim and Jungkook did not sustain any major injuries," a statement from Big Hit Entertainment read, according to the BBC, while explaining that no one was hurt in the wreck.

“The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards,” the statement added, while noting that Jungkook admitted he broke the country’s traffic act.

The statement concluded, “We once again apologize to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans.”

At this point, no other details have been released about the accident or exactly how much money was involved in the settlement.

According to USA Today, the case does not involve drunk driving and is not believed to have played a part in the minor crash.

Shortly after reports about the accident started to come out, the #JungkookWeLoveYou started surfacing on Twitter.