For months, Minnesota resident Jayson Gonzalez would drive nearly four hours from his home in Champlin to Clive, Iowa, in order to purchase dozens of boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts before making the four-hour drive home.

In total, Gonzalez packed his Ford Focus with up to 100 boxes, each with 12 doughnuts inside. As The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported, Gonzalez charged customers $17-$20 per box, with some spending upwards of $100 on each of his trips. The money Gonzalez made went toward his college education.

Krispy Kreme closed its last store in Minnesota 11 years ago, reported the Associated Press.

Gonzalez made the eight-hour round trip every weekend and had amassed quite a number of customers hankering for the doughnuts.

In late October, the Pioneer Press reported about Gonzalez’s simple little business. Less than a week later, Gonzalez said he was contacted by Krispy Kreme’s Nebraska office and told he had to stop making his doughnut runs. He announced the sad news on Facebook:

Hi all! I bear some bad news. Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations. I figured it would come eventually, but it arrived early with the surrounding articles. Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be. Appreciate everyone’s love and support to make this happen, couldn’t have done it without you all.

Gonzalez told the Pioneer Press that Krispy Kreme had told him to “cease” and “desist,” suggesting his small business could create a liability for them, even though the young entrepreneur bought the doughnuts at full cost out of his own pocket.

A few days after Gonzalez’s post announcing he could no longer deliver the doughnuts, he posted Krispy Kreme’s response to the Pioneer Press’ report on the situation.

“We have become aware of Jayson’s situation, which involves one of our well-intended locations, and are looking into this. We appreciate Jayson’s passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

The statement gave Gonzalez a little hope that his business might be able to start again.

“Let’s hope for the best! Although if it works out in the end, not sure what I’ll do car wise as this page has grown even more,” he wrote.

In a post the morning before, Gonzalez wrote: “With the support on the page and the support on the Pioneer Press as well, there might be a slight chance of hope. Waiting to see if KK will get back to me, or anyone that has contacted them by next week though. I truly am thankful for the wonderful community that has been surrounding me. To see everyone come together is something special.”

This past weekend would have been Gonzalez’s 20th doughnut run.