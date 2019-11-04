Lev Parnas, one of two Ukrainian-American associates of Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiSenate Republicans divided over whether whistleblower should testify Trump taps North Korea envoy to be No. 2 at State Dept Giuliani asked Apple genius to help unlock iPhone after being named Trump’s cybersecurity adviser: report MORE who were indicted last month, is now prepared to comply with the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday.

The House impeachment investigators have requested the businessman provide records and testimony related to the ongoing investigation into whether Trump sought to pressure the Ukrainian government for his political gain. Parnas, who at the time was represented by a different lawyer, had previously declined to cooperate with the requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will honor and not avoid the committee’s requests to the extent they are legally proper, while scrupulously protecting Mr Parnas’ privileges including that of the Fifth Amendment,” Joseph Bondy, Parnas’s lawyer, told the news outlet.

Bondy did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Parnas’s former lawyer John Dowd told the House committees participating in the inquiry last month that the requests for his client were “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”

Parnas pleaded not guilty last month to violating campaign finance laws, unrelated to the impeachment inquiry, involving donations to Republican groups including a pro-Trump super political action committee. He was arrested along with Igor Fruman.

The indicted businessman has said he connected Giuliani to Ukrainian officials during the lawyer’s efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over ‘bad track record with African Americans’ Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg ‘naive’ to suggest it’s becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE, a leading 2020 contender, and his son Hunter Biden. The president’s personal lawyer has become a central figure in the House impeachment inquiry as information comes out about his alleged pressure campaign to urge Ukraine to look into the Bidens.