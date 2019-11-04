Leftists on social media blew a collective fuse after Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat during the White House’s welcoming ceremony for the World Series champions.

Suzuki, prior to speaking at the ceremony, put on a MAGA hat, prompting an embrace from President Donald Trump:

The catcher’s display of support for the president drew anger and feelings of betrayal from leftists on Twitter, some of whom suggested that he be canceled out or “banned from baseball” altogether.

“Putting on a ‘MAGA’ hat is a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence,” the leftist blog Palmer Report tweeted. “Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball. If you don’t like this tweet, fuck you”:

“Pathetic,” former CNN host Soledad O’Brien wrote:

“What’s the difference between Kurt Suzuki and everyone else in the world? He willingly got b**t f****d by Donald Trump,” one user wrote.

“Shame on the @Nationals for appearing at the WH and normalizing this shitshow of presidency. Shame on Kurt Suzuki and Ryan Zimmerman, both of who have shown their true colors,” another wrote. “Disgusting. Kudos to all of the Nats players who refused to attend.”

“Kurt Suzuki I feel sick and sad,” one individual remarked. “As a longtime A’s fan, I proudly wore your hat. Never again! I rooted for the #Nationals in hopes you would get a ring. My mistake. MAGA pres is criminal- that’s how you’ll be remembered: #unmasked. Doolittle is a man of character.”

More:

They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki. They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2019

Not gonna lie: having spent the past decade cheering on the Nats and the last several months obsessed w/ their playoff journey, it’s pretty heartbreaking to see Kurt Suzuki and company go far beyond polite reception and cozying up to a monster who hates people like me. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 4, 2019

Kurt Suzuki went full Curt Schilling today. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 4, 2019

CNN has the sads Kurt Suzuki wore a MAGA hat at the White House and Trump made an impeachment joke pic.twitter.com/KDDMu4l01Q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2019

Washington Nationals players praise and thank Trump during White House visit https://t.co/EITEjRQJzA — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) November 4, 2019

Hey, Kurt Suzuki, you just won the World Series. Now what are you going to do? I’m going to make a gesture that’ll guarantee that 63 percent of the country loathes me even before they know who the hell I am. — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) November 4, 2019

After their fans booed Trump out of the building I did not expect the Washington Nationals would be the first pro sports team to treat their White House visit like a MAGA rally but here we are. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 4, 2019

Kurt Suzuki?!?! For serious? Trump barely got 30% in Hawaii. https://t.co/QxSk1taP2c — Dan Rosenheck (@DanRosenheck) November 4, 2019

Kurt Suzuki offers Trump some political vindication by donning a MAGA hat at the White House ceremony. But the @Nationals follow Red Sox in being divided over Trump’s presidency, with several key players skipping out. Story with @dougherty_jesse https://t.co/WLkXWLgd7i — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) November 4, 2019

While seven Nationals players skip White House visit, Catcher Kurt Suzuki wears MAGA baseball cap https://t.co/6g87YlEMh0 — TIME (@TIME) November 4, 2019

Do many of the athletes who go to the White House don MAGA hats like the Nationals’ Suzuki did? — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) November 4, 2019

Suzuki was not the only Nationals player to show support for the president. Ryan Zimmerman thanked Trump for “continuing to make America the greatest country in the world,” triggering leftists in droves:

“And the #ryanzimmerman Triggering topped 9.1 on the Prog Resistance Richter scale,” conservative author and commentator Michelle Malkin remarked:

And the #ryanzimmerman Triggering topped 9.1 on the Prog Resistance Richter scale.https://t.co/vrTLj80og2 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 4, 2019