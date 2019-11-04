President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Lexington, Kentucky, a before Republican Governor Matt Bevin seeks reelection against challenger Andy Beshear (D).

All times eastern.

—

7:17 PM: Trump takes the stage. Trump supporters almost as loud as #BBN.

6:45 PM: Trump rallies at Rupp Arena a day before Kentucky opens their 2019-20 college basketball season at Madison Square Garden against Sparty.

Honored to greet President Trump as he walked off Air Force One tonight in Kentucky. Be sure to vote tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/t1DfEpK5tI — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) November 4, 2019

Marlana VanHoose performed a BEAUTIFUL rendition of the national anthem at the #TrumpRally in Lexington, KY. pic.twitter.com/jNQWhFODK0 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 4, 2019

We are seeing more and more protesters start to show up here at Triangle Park in downtown Lexington. Some tell me they want President Trump to know that there are people here in Kentucky who do not support his corrupt politics. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/GV8psHQNt8 — Kylen Mills LEX 18 (@KylenMills) November 4, 2019

Greetings from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. I’d estimate several thousand are already waiting in line outside for the Donald Trump rally tonight, which is scheduled to start in just over 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/NpmsYajMF4 — Joe Sonka ὡ (@joesonka) November 4, 2019

President Trump departs JBA for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/DwfPo9h1yv — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2019

We are waiting for you, Mr. President! Thousands of people patiently waiting for the big rally in Lexington, KY tonight – 8 hours before hand! See ya soon! 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump #trump #lexington #kentucky pic.twitter.com/3yWJT9gP5A — Dyllan Tipton (@dyllan_tipton) November 4, 2019