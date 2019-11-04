House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will introduce legislation mandating full dismantling of the Iran nuclear deal, reports The Washington Free Beacon.

Cheney has been critical of President Donald Trump on Iran in the past, and in June compared the president to former President Barack Obama for not attacking Moscow.

Her new push comes after reports surfaced of the Trump administration’s plan to issue waivers to sanctions allowing Russian, Chinese, and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities to make it more difficult for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

“These ‘civil nuclear’ waivers legitimize Iran’s illicit nuclear infrastructure and help sustain President Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal,” Cheney told the Free Beacon.

“Congress is determined to support President Donald Trump’s rightful exit from that deal and his successful maximum pressure campaign against Tehran,” she added, referencing the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

“That is why I will soon be introducing legislation that revokes these exceptions and ensures that the nuclear deal is totally and completely dismantled,” Cheney said.