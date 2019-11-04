The line for Alabama’s game against LSU on Saturday is shifting in favor of the Tigers.

According to Seth Mandel, the line for the game is now at -6 in favor of Alabama. It had previously been at -8 in favor of Nick Saban’s team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Opening lines, per @betonline_ag: LSU at Alabama (-6)

Penn State (-7) at Minnesota Also, Maryland @ Ohio State (-43) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 3, 2019

I’m not surprised by this at all. It doesn’t surprise me one bit. Nobody seems to know for sure just how healthy Tua Tagovailoa is or isn’t.

He has an injured ankle and will be a game-time decision for Nick Saban. Without him, the Crimson Tide have next to no chance.

Is that a little harsh on my end? Sure, but it’s the truth. I get paid to tell the truth. I don’t get paid to make Alabama fans feel better about themselves.

I knew the moment I saw the line at -8 that it wouldn’t stay there forever. Even with a healthy Tua, I find it really hard to believe a healthy Joe Burrow and company will lose by more than a touchdown.

It’s just not going to happen. The Tigers are going to air it out on the Crimson Tide. Will they win? It’s hard to say, but this is going to be one hell of a fistfight.

That much I can guarantee you.

I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if the line shifted down to as low as -4.5 by the time kickoff arrives. I’ll be stunned if this is the final movement we’ve seen.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS. It’s going to be an epic one.