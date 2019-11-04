Has anyone else been crushing on superstar Matthew McConaughey since the 90s? Not only can this guy still make hearts flutter just by waking up every day, but he has a generous heart for giving back to the community.

In case you need another reason to swoon, McConaughey spent his 48th birthday passing out turkeys to the fine folks of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Nov. 4 was a day of surprise and glee as McConaughey showed up on doorsteps across town, helping to pass out 4,500 turkeys donated by Butterball.

“Let’s go make some people happy,” a lively McConaughey told his group of volunteers on a Facebook Live video. The actor joined 250 volunteers participating in the “Wild Turkey Gives Back” service project, organized by Kentucky bourbon distillery Wild Turkey.

It’s no secret that McConaughey has a penchant for quality bourbon whiskey, as the actor famously teamed up with Wild Turkey Distillery in 2016. The distillery is located in Lawrenceburg, and its residents were the happy recipients of an early Thanksgiving turkey.

“Thank you for being here and giving up your Saturday for this,” McConaughey told his volunteers with a broad grin. The actor thanked Butterball for their generosity before continuing his speech with sentiments of thankfulness.

“We believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more you’re going to create in your life to be thankful for,” McConaughey said. With that, the team of volunteers charged ahead, dropping off frozen turkeys and warm smiles.

Jaws dropped at the sight of the denim-clad hunk holding a frozen turkey and walking up driveways. Many women were left starstruck, to say the least, and with a feeling of cheer.

A 24-year-old resident identified only as Carrie was the recipient of a turkey straight from the superstar’s hands. Still processing the unexpected surprise, Carrie spoke to CBS News about her experience meeting McConaughey.

“I feel thankful and just overall grateful,” Carrie expressed. “[He] gave up his own birthday to help out.”

“I think that makes it even more incredible,” Carrie said, seeing as the superstar could have celebrated his birthday any way he pleased. “My little town will never be the same.”

McConaughey isn’t the first celebrity to gift turkeys in the state of Kentucky during Thanksgiving. In 2016, famed actor Jon Voight bestowed a little Louisville love on the Kentucky community when he purchased a half-dozen turkeys for children living in crisis.

The “Midnight Cowboy” star rode into Walmart just in time to startle a woman with the random act of kindness. Sydney Gholston, an employee at “Home of the Innocents,” a home dedicated to sheltering some of the most vulnerable children in Kentucky, was preparing for the children’s Thanksgiving feast when she received her own holiday surprise.

Gholston was at Walmart with six frozen turkeys in her cart when a random man struck up a conversation. Intrigued by the number of turkeys in Gholston’s cart, the white-haired man joked that she must have a large family to cook for.

What happened next left the young woman stunned. She took a good look at the stranger’s face and realized who he was.

Grinning broadly, Jon Voight confirmed his identity and happily paid for the turkeys. He then posed for a picture with Gholston, which she eagerly posted on the Home of the Innocents’ Facebook page.

So if you’re looking for a celebrity run-in come next Thanksgiving, it seems Kentucky is the place to be. Hats off to all the Wild Turkey volunteers for making the world a better place.

