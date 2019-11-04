Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous blue coat at the White House during a celebration for the Washington Nationals.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up navy number with a red and white striped collar, as she stood with President Donald Trump and celebrated the Nats' team and players who beat the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series.

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and high heels.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all who attended the ceremony held to honor the World Series champions on the south lawn of the WH.

The coat looked very similar to the one FLOTUS wore when she and Trump arrived back to the WH following their Thanksgiving getaway last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

At that time, she completed the great look with jeans, bright red leather gloves, and black boots.

The first lady always looks terrific.