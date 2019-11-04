On Monday’s episode of “White House Brief,” Jon Miller reported that Beto O’Rourke officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race, and that O’Rourke’s supporters appeared to be unhappy about it.

In this clip, Miller stated his opinion that dropping out of the race was an inevitable move for O’Rourke due to his “lack of talent, charisma, and campaign funds.”

Later, Miller showed reactions from O’Rourke’s supporters as they received the news of the end of his campaign. Miller pointed out that it seemed bizarre that O’Rourke’s supporters did not see his announcement coming ahead of time.

Watch the clip below for the full story.

Use code WHB to save $10 ion one year of BlazeTV.

Download the podcast here.

Want more from Jon Miller?

To enjoy more of Jon’s take on what’s happening at the White House that the mainstream media isn’t telling you, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.