In a moment reminiscent of her husband’s 2008 narcissistic claim that his clinching the nomination for the presidency was the moment when “the rise of the oceans began to slow and the planet began to heal,” former First Lady Michelle Obama, speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology, posited that people all over the world feel that Barack Obama is their president.

Michelle Obama stated:

Barack’s presidential library could have been anywhere in the world because there are so many people who feel like he is their president all over the world. New York wanted it; Hawaii wants it; because it’s also an economic engine because it will be a visited presidential library. Because it’s going to be a live, It’s a first. So we had to think of where will we put this resource, because it will be a resource.

Perhaps Michelle Obama might want to check with the people of Poland. In 20o9, Obama canceled an anti-ballistic missile system. In 2012, President Bronislaw Komorowski slammed Obama saying, “Our mistake was that by accepting the American offer of a shield we failed to take into account the political risk associated with a change of president. We paid a high political price. We do not want to make the same mistake again. We must have a missile system as an element of our defenses.” The Telegraph noted, “Mr. Obama’s decision to scrap George W Bush’s original missile shield dismayed the Polish government, especially as many Poles saw it as an attempt to appease Russia, Poland’s historical and Cold War foe.”

Or Michelle Obama could ask the people of Israel, who watched during the 2014 Gaza War against the terrorist group Hamas as Obama suspended a shipment of Hellfire missiles to Israel, endangering Israel, which was under siege from rocket attacks. Or the people of Israel could remember Barack Obama ignoring the numerous murderous terrorist attacks launched in Israel by Palestinian Arabs, saying as a presidential candidate in 2008:

This is the moment when we must defeat terror and dry up the well of extremism that supports it. This threat is real and we cannot shrink from our responsibility to combat it. If we could create NATO to face down the Soviet Union, we can join in a new and global partnership to dismantle the networks that have struck in Madrid and Amman; in London and Bali; in Washington and New York.” Obama didn’t mention Israel.

Or Michelle Obama could ask the people of Crimea, who watched as Russia’s Vladmir Putin launched an annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Obama’s White House weakly protested, calling it a “breach of international law.” As The Wall Street Journal mocked Obama in an op-ed, “That will have the Kremlin quaking.” The Journal added, “The only concrete U.S. action was to suspend participation in preparations for June’s G-8 summit in Sochi.” The Journal concluded, “The Ukrainians can’t be left alone to face Russia, and the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea can’t be allowed to stand.”

Or Michelle Obama could ask the people of Syria, who watched after Syrian president Bashar al-Assad allegedly launched a Sarin nerve gas attack that “killed more than 1,000 people, hundreds of them children,” as The Guardian reported, and Obama, who had insisted that use of chemical weapons would be crossing a “red line,” announced the U.S. would not attack the Assad regime.