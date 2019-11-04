More than 1,000 concertgoers reportedly dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ on Friday during rapper Kanye West’s latest free Sunday Service in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

What are the details?

Jonathan Stockstill, pastor of Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, introduced West to a crowd of thousands.

“Can we hear it for Jesus?” Stockstill asked. “He is king tonight.”

West took the stage in a rather humble fashion and performed several of songs from his new hit album, “Jesus is King.”

He kicked off the service with “Closed on Sunday,” which name drops Chick-fil-A.

“You are my Chick-Fil-A,” West rapped during the packed performance. “Hold the selfies. Put the ‘gram away. Get your family. Y’all hold hands and pray. … Raise our sons. Train them in the faith, through temptations. Make sure they’re wide awake. Follow Jesus. Listen and obey.”

According to Curvine Brewington, pastor at Crossroads Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, the crowd was on fire for God.

He shared an Instagram photo featuring the crowd with their hands raised in the air.

“If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of [West’s] #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @rebeccabradley__ during the altar call,” he wrote. “YES, I said ALTAR CALL,” he added.

He added, “Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given. In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, I personally witnessed over 1,000 individuals accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior!”

Brewington said he was equally moved by the outpouring of love and faith.

“I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand,” Brewington said.