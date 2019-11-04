The daughter of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is not happy with the New York Times after the publication featured an image of her mother in “calves” and “heels.”

“Hey @deanbaquet could you @nytimes be any more misogynistic than to portray the female House Speaker with a photo of her calves and heels?” Christine Pelosi asked in a tweet Monday morning. The hashtag “EverdaySexism” was added to the end of the post. (RELATED: ‘What Are You Thinking?’: Nancy Pelosi Expresses Concern That Democrats’ Left-Wing Base Could Cost Them The Election)

The younger Pelosi quoted an NYT editorial piece critical of the House Speaker entitled, “Nancy Pelosi Should Not Be President.” Author Jesse Wegman argues, “Whether or not Nancy Pelosi is actively thinking about her chances of ending up in the White House, the mere appearance of the conflict is bad on its own.”

The featured image focused on what is presumed to be Nancy Pelosi’s legs in pantsuits wearing high heels.

Last week, a resolution was passed through the House, with support from Pelosi and Democrats, that would move forward the impeachment process of against President Donald Trump.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said in a letter addressed to Democrats, according to Politico.

Christine Pelosi currently serves as the chairwoman for the California Democratic Party’s Women’s Caucasus, as reported by TheHill.