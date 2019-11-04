Washington Nationals baseball player Stephen Strasburg called out a viral tweet Monday night for falsely claiming he snubbed President Donald Trump.

The tweet shows a video of Strasburg delivering remarks at the White House on Monday as the Nationals celebrated their world series victory with Trump. Strasburg finishes his remarks and turns towards a smiling and clapping Trump, who extends a hand.

Strasburg turns in the direction Trump’s hand is pointing and hugs another person, seemingly without acknowledging the president.

“Strasburg left Trump hanging,” tweeted Twitter user Rudy Gersten with laughing emoji. (RELATED: Washington Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Becomes Twitter Target After Donning A MAGA Hat)

Strasburg retweeted the video with the caption “#FakeNews.”

WATCH:

The full clip shows Strasburg shaking hands with Trump.

“Strasburg tweets for first time in nearly 2 years, and it’s just to call my tweet #FakeNews

,” Gersten tweeted shortly afterward.

Nationals players Raudy Reed, Tres Barrera, Anthony Rendon, Javy Guerra, Joe Ross, Wander Suero, Wilmer Difo, Michael A. Taylor, Victor Robles, Roenis Elías, and Sean Doolittle did not attend the White House ceremony Monday.

“There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country,” Doolittle told The Washington Post Friday. “My wife and I stand for inclusion and acceptance, and we’ve done work with refugees, people that come from, you know, the ‘shithole countries.’”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.