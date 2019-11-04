Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki had a surprise prepared for President Donald Trump during his team’s visit to the White House on Monday, when he busted out a “Make America Great Again” hat to wear while addressing the crowd assembled to celebrate the World Series champions.

What are the details?

During a ceremony on the South Lawn, the president introduced a number of Nationals players and allowed them to speak at the podium, the Los Angeles Times reported.

When President Trump asked Suzuki to “say a couple words,” the catcher pulled out his MAGA hat and put it on, causing the president to embrace him and tell the crowd, “I love him!”

Suzuki told his audience, “I love you all. I love ya all,” before President Trump stepped back up to the microphone and added, “What a job he did! I didn’t know that was going to happen!”

USA Today reported that Suzuki wasn’t the only player to honor the president during the celebration. The club’s first ever draft pick, Ryan Zimmerman, presented President Trump with a Nats jersey of his own and said, “This is an incredible honor I’d like to think none of us will ever forget,” telling the president, “We’d also like to thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.”

There were a handful of Washington Nationals players who were not at the White House celebration, and several media outlets noted that relief pitcher Sean Doolittle told The Washington Post that he would not attend due to his political beliefs.

Anything else?

Shortly after the Nationals’ White House visit, a video began circulating on Twitter purportedly showing star pitcher Stephen Strasburg snubbing President Trump by not immediately shaking the president’s hand after speaking. But Strasburg was quick to declare the deceptively edited clip “fake news,” and further footage confirms Strasburg shook hands with the president at the podium.