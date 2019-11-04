NBC’s “Late Night” host Seth Meyers will have some jokes about President Donald Trump in his Netflix comedy special airing Tuesday, but if you do not want to hear them, you can click a button so you can skip that part.

Meyers told CNN Business the button, which will appear on the screen in the same way Netflix users can bypass shows’ introduction credits with the “skip intro” button, was his idea and that’s meant as part of the joke lineup.

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he said. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the president.'”

He added he does not really believe people watching the show, called “Lobby Baby” will skip past his Trump jokes.

“Sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate, and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch, but you’re not going to eat the parsley,” Meyers said.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s director of original standup comedy programming said Meyers asked the company about “this clever idea” and said the streaming network is “thrilled he was able to take advantage of the Netflix experience in such a funny and innovative way.”

Meyers, a former writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” has been poking fun at Trump for years, including at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ dinner when he and President Barack Obama ridiculed Trump, then the host of NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

There has been speculation the president’s decision to run for the White House might have been sparked that night.

Meyers told CNN Business he does not need his own “skip” button for politics, as he might be burned out from some politicians, but not on politics.