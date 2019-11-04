Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says she and President Donald Trump “usually” agreed on U.S. foreign policy.

Her revelation comes in her new book about her service in the Trump administration.

Axios published a brief excerpt of “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace,” in which Haley also said she had the freedom to “chart my own course” while keeping in near constant communication with Trump.

“When I had an idea about a direction for U.S. foreign policy — with regard to Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, or elsewhere — I could pick up the phone and call the president. Our communication was nearly constant, and it was straightforward. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye. Sometimes I called to privately express my disagreement with a policy. But he always took the call and he always listened. Usually, as in the case of the Iran deal, we agreed,” she wrote in the book, which is due out Nov. 12.

“The result was that I had unusual latitude to operate as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. I was free to largely chart my own course — and I did. It was not a typical situation for a UN ambassador. But President Trump and I understood each other. I knew my responsibility to act in accordance with his objectives. And he trusted me enough to allow me to be flexible with how I executed his wishes. He also knew I would be honest with him when I disagreed, and he appreciated that.”

Haley served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017 before joining the Trump administration as UN ambassador. She announced in October 2018 her intention to depart her post at the UN, which became effective at the end of the year.