Officials at dozens of biomedical research institutions across the United States are investigating nearly 200 cases of potential intellectual property theft by scientists and researchers with links to China.

According to The New York Times, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the FBI are involved in the probes. Twenty-four cases have been passed to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.

“It seems to be hitting every discipline in biomedical research,” Dr. Michael Lauer, the deputy director for extramural research at the NIH, told the Times.

Some of the alleged crimes include stealing information and data to set up labs in China that mimic the research being conducted in the U.S. and even obtaining patents in China based on developments made in U.S. labs.

“How would you feel if you were a U.S. scientist sending your best idea to the government in a grant application, and someone ended up doing your project in China?” Dr. Ross McKinney Jr., who serves as the chief scientific officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Times.

The Trump administration has taken a strong stance against China when it comes to trade and allegations of intellectual property theft. Negotiations between the two countries have been ongoing for several months amid a tariff war.