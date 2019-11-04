New York City police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call on Halloween night had their vehicle trashed with garbage and rotting food, according to the New York Post.

Numerous onlookers took great pleasure in watching the officers clean boxes, eggs, and other trash off their vehicle. Some recorded it on video and mocked the cops, who mostly appeared to avoid reacting to the disrespect.

“That’s what happens in the hood,” one person is heard saying. “Police get trashed.”

“Trick or treat, motherf***ers,” another person said.

The officers were in a residence for about 20 minutes handling a reported domestic violence situation, and came back out to see how some of the residents felt about their service.

One witness said before the video recording started, some of the trash on the vehicle had been set on fire.

“It was eggs and things put on it and also the boxes they were set on over fire,” said Ahmed Naji, who works at a bodega right by where the incident happened.

Retired NYPD Detective Joseph Giacalone expressed frustration on behalf of the department.

“It’s not a prank in any sense of imagination,” Giacalone told WLNY-TV. “I mean, what they do is they slow the response time down to this patrol car or wherever they need to be which puts the public safety in danger.”

A current officer anonymously told the New York Post that residents only hurt their own neighborhoods with that kind of behavior.

“The inmates are running the asylum,” the officer said. “There is no respect for cops. What these morons don’t realize is that they are only hurting their neighbors, who might seriously need a cop for an emergency.”

The NYPD is investigating the incident and told the Post it plans to deploy additional resources to the neighborhood in which it occurred.