The New York Times left crucial context out of an article on the transgender sports issue published in Monday’s paper.

Times reporter Jeremy Peters left out all examples of biologically male athletes dominating female athletics from his article, which noted that the transgender sports issue has become a factor in the Kentucky’s governor race.

Biologically male athletes have racked up achievements in: high school girls’ track and field, NCAA women’s track and field, NCAA women’s cross country, international women’s cycling and women’s powerlifting, among other sports. None of those examples were included in Peters’s article.

Peters, who did not return an email seeking comment, also described it as an “alarmist claim” to say that “If Democrats have their way, soon boys will be able to compete against girls in school sports.” But that’s not an “alarmist claim” — it’s a fact.

The Equality Act, which passed the House with unanimous Democratic support in May and is supported by every Democratic presidential frontrunner, would force public schools across the country to include male athletes who identify as transgender in female athletics. The Times article mentioned the Equality Act zero times.

Peters cited one example of a transgender athlete in competition: a biologically female high school wrestler in Texas who has piled up victories against girls while taking male hormones. “Though the boy said he would have preferred to compete against other boys, the governing body that sets the rules for competition in Texas said that gender at birth was the decisive criteria,” Peters wrote, referring to the biologically female athlete as a boy. (RELATED: Don Jr. Warns Transgender Athletes ‘Will Destroy Women’s Sports’)

Peters made no mention of objections from current and former female athletes, who say that forcing female athletes to compete against biologically male athletes is inherently unfair — a protest that is backed up by both science and public opinion.

Scientific research on the subject indicates that male athletes retain competitive advantages over female athletes, even after suppressing their testosterone levels.

A Morning Consult survey released in October found that majorities of self-identified Republicans, Democrats and independents all say that biologically male athletes who identify as transgender women “have a competitive advantage” over female athletes.

