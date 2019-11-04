New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman on Monday imagined what would happen if President Donald Trump wins his reelection bid in 2020.

Friedman told CNN’s “New Day” the “most frightening thing going forward” is the thought of Trump getting reelected and turning his presidency into an “autocracy” because he will no longer have to worry about getting reelected.

“Imagine, John, what happens if Donald Trump gets elected for four more years and he is not restrained by the need to get elected again,” Friedman told host John Berman. “He sent 11,000 toxic tweets when he had to be reelected. He abused his power vis-a-vis Ukraine when he had to be reelected. Can you imagine what kind of autocracy we will live in? How many subpoenas will he respond to – if he’s not doing it now – if he doesn’t have to worry about being reelected? I think that’s the most frightening thing going forward.”

“If he behaves with this disregard towards the Constitution and his Oath of Office now, what would he be like if he didn’t have to worry about getting reelected?” he asked.

