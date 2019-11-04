Pamela Anderson dressed up for Halloween.

Yes, you know where this story is going. She was immediately blasted and accused of cultural appropriation.

The 52-year-old former “Baywatch” star posted a pair of photos on Twitter, saying simply, “Happy Halloween.” In one picture, Anderson is seen in underwear, covered with what looks like milk or paint and holding a Native American headdress. In the other, she’s topless on a staircase and this time wearing the headdress.

Happy Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/K2pvI3FxCe — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) October 31, 2019

Naturally, a hue and cry ensued.

“Pamela Anderson and other white women demonizing and vilifying Indig existence is pure white feminism. Veganism is white feminism. WW don’t wanna confront actual animal abusers so they come at Indig folks who are just living our lives. It ain’t new.”

Pamela Anderson and other white women demonizing and vilifying Indig existence is pure white feminism. Veganism is white feminism. WW don’t wanna confront actual animal abusers so they come at Indig folks who are just living our lives. It ain’t new. — Fancy Bee (@FancyBaeBae) November 2, 2019

“This is racist. Take this down immediately,” wrote another.

This is racist. Take this down immediately. — Rasheeda Wilson 🎃👻🕸🧟‍♂️ (@RasheedaWilsonX) November 1, 2019

Then the accusations of “cultural appropriation” came.

“I hate to break the news to u Pamela but this is the quintessential cultural appropriation that people are not liking. The Native head dress. Not so cool,” wrote another user.

I hate to break the news to u Pamela but this is the quintessential cultural appropriation that people are not liking. The Native head dress. Not so cool. 😜👻 — Tamara Venus Star (@tvenusstar) November 1, 2019

“Cultural appropriation is not a good look,” wrote another.

Cultural appropriation is not a good look. — Mari still feels spoopy (@MarikoB42) November 1, 2019

“Sooooo big on respect for animals but not so much for humans who don’t look like you?? Got it, Pam,” wrote yet another.

Sooooo big on respect for animals but not so much for humans who don’t look like you?? Got it, Pam. — garvia bailey (@garveyschild) November 1, 2019

“Native Americans are not costumes…” another user wrote.

Native Americans are not costumes… — Amber (@Amber41693648) November 1, 2019

Others, though, came to Anderson’s defense.

“I hate to break the news to you. This is the kind of of snobbery and snowflakism that normal people find ridiculous. Stop trying to ruin everyone’s happiness and go be bitter on your own with anyone else who finds it neccessary to whine over this kind of nonsense,” wrote one defender.

I hate to break the news to you. This is the kind of of snobbery and snowflakism that normal people find ridiculous. Stop trying to ruin everyone’s happiness and go be bitter on your own with anyone else who finds it neccessary to whine over this kind of nonsense. — 📣 ßlair Anton ®️ (@blairanton) November 4, 2019

“No. This is a HALLOWEEN COSTUME. Actual ‘cultural appropriation’ was Elizabeth Warren ACTUALLY appropriating a Native American identity to gain advantage in education and employment,” wrote another.

No. This is a HALLOWEEN COSTUME. Actual “cultural appropriation” was Elizabeth Warren ACTUALLY appropriating a Native American identity to gain advantage in education and employment… — Edward Silvia (@eps_71) November 4, 2019

The Massachusetts Democrat has claimed for decades that she is part American Indian, that her mother has Indian ancestry. She claimed the lineage was so recent that her father’s parents told him “you can’t marry [Warren’s mother] because she’s part Cherokee and she’s part Delaware.”

After years of making the claim, Warren decided to get a DNA test. The results showed she may have had an American Indian ancestor — six to 10 generations ago. That means she’s anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1,024 American Indian. To put those terms into percentages, that means she’s between 1.5625% and .0924%. So that means she’s anywhere from 98.437% to 99.9% white.

Warren listed herself as Native American in the Association of American Law School Directory, and according to The Boston Globe, she “had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she taught from 1987 to 1995, and at Harvard Law School, where she was a tenured faculty member starting in 1995.”

Some critics say she got the Harvard slot by claiming to be American Indian. “Harvard Law School in the 1990s touted Warren, then a professor in Cambridge, as being Native American,” CNN reported last November. “They singled her out, Warren later acknowledged, because she had listed herself as a minority in an Association of American Law Schools directory.”

A 1997 Fordham Law Review article identified the Democrat as Harvard Law’s “first woman of color.” Ms. Warren even submitted recipes to an American Indian cookbook called “Pow Wow Chow,” which was released in 1984 by the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She signed her entries “Elizabeth Warren — Cherokee.”

Much worse than what Anderson is accused of doing, said another Twitter user.

“[G]eez! Lighten up!! We used to dress in Cowboy Indian stuff all the time…. you people are petrified of everything! America is where it can all work…stop stifling our choices!” wrote yet another.

geez! Lighten up!! We used to dress in Cowboy Indian stuff all the time….you people are petrified of everything! America is where it can all work…stop stifling our choices! — gracie mccree (@sue_costanzo) November 4, 2019

But another Twitter user said Anderson should face severe punishment.

“I’m blocked from Pamela Anderson’s account because I, like many others, told her what I thought about her ugly Native-insulting Halloween photos,” one user wrote. “Jail her.”

I’m blocked from Pamela Anderson’s account because I, like many others, told her what I thought about her ugly Native-insulting Halloween photos 🙃 jail her 👏🏻✨ — Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Clove (@bockosshh) November 3, 2019