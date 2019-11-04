Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump jokingly tells Kentucky to vote for Bevin even though ‘he’s such a pain in the ass’ Trump lashes out at Pelosi during rally, tells her to ‘go back’ to home district RNC funded effort to jam House Democrats’ office phone lines amid impeachment fight: report MORE‘s daughter ripped The New York Times as “misogynistic” on Monday after the publication used a photo that only shows the California Democrat’s “calves and heels.”

“Hey @deanbaquet could you @nytimes be any more misogynistic than to portray the female House Speaker with a photo of her calves and heels?” asked Christine Pelosi in a post to her more than 100,000 followers that also included the hashtag “EverydaySexism.”

Hey @deanbaquet could you @nytimes be any more misogynistic than to portray the female House Speaker with a photo of her calves and heels? #EverydaySexism https://t.co/eQYlXnl5L6 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 4, 2019

Christine Pelosi’s tweet comes one day after New York Times editorial board member Jesse Wegman published an opinion piece arguing that the law of presidential succession is “broken” and a Speaker should not move to the Oval Office if the president and vice president are removed. His piece included a photo of what are presumed to be the bottom of Nancy Pelosi’s legs in a pantsuit and high heels.

In Opinion@jessewegman writes, “Whether or not Nancy Pelosi is actively thinking about her chances of ending up in the White House, the mere appearance of the conflict is bad on its own” https://t.co/ZSLLKQyrtH — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2019

Nancy Pelosi became the first woman to serve as Speaker in 2007. She again took the role when Democrats won back the House of Representatives in 2018.

Christine Pelosi is the chairwoman of the California Democratic Party’s Women’s Caucus.