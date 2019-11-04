Phillip Rivers got everyone’s attention when he told members of the press he thought the Chargers beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday because his team plays best when they “don’t have a chance.”

“I was afraid the field goals earlier would come back to hurt us,” the Los Angeles quarterback explained to the press after the game, per the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I looked up and it was 9-0, after we really felt like we dominated the first half. … We did a better job of getting in the end zone in the second half,” he added. “It turned out to be enough and our defense was awesome.” (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Ends Holdout With The Chargers)

Rivers continued, “For whatever reason, we do better when the Chargers don’t have a chance. I don’t know why. I wish we did better when everybody thought we were good, like they thought when we were going into the season. I don’t know if anyone gave us a chance today and the guys…did a heck of a job.”

As the star QB stated, Chargers fans could only sit back and watch their team make multiple trips to the red zone and come away with only three field goals by Michael Badgley.

But the defense did their job and managed to hold the Packers to a total of 50 yards in the first half. Finally, it was Chargers got into the end zone with back-to-back trips by Melvin Gordon in the end zone who scored one-yard touchdown runs. With the help of another field goal the team ended up beating the Packers 26-11.

Thanks to the win the Chargers sit at 4-5 and are still in the playoff hunt. Next stop, the LA team makes a trip to Oakland to play the 4-4 Raiders Thursday night.