President Donald Trump has done well expanding his base of support to include more voters from “economically vulnerable groups,” Jonathan Zogby of Zogby Analytics told the Washington Examiner on Monday.

“An interesting area where Trump has caught steam is among economically vulnerable groups. We categorize these groups as: lost a job, at a job that pays less, afraid of losing a job, and gone without food for 24 hours,” Zogby said.

Zogby added that his polling shows low enthusiasm toward the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and that “Trump could skim support of young, Hispanic, and women voters, in addition to new groups he has appealed to.”

Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin told the Examiner that they’re optimistic about the president’s re-election chances.

“I’m convinced this phony whistleblower political impeachment came about precisely as a desperate voice by the Pelosi Democrats to stop the president’s 2020 reelection,” he said. “We were expanding our solid Republican and conservative base to a net popular position among independents and moderates. Then [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [impeachment inquiry leader Rep. Adam] Schiff launched the whistleblower investigation.”

According to Zogby, they may have good reason to be confident.

“There are many variables here that need to take place for another Trump victory, like any ingredients to a great recipe, but it’s not impossible for Trump and his handlers to bake the perfect cake and win in 2020,” he said.