Gage Halupowski is a 24-year-old Antifa goon who joined a rally in Portland back in June. During the rally, Halupowski struck Adam Kelly over the back of the head with a metal baton. Kelly wound up in the hospital where he received 25 staples to close the wound to his scalp. Last Friday, Halupowski was sentenced in the attack:

Gage Halupowski pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with the June 29 attack on Adam Kelly outside The Nines Hotel along Southwest Morrison Street. Halupowski was identified as one of several masked, black-clothed demonstrators seen on video hitting and pepper-spraying Kelly after he appeared to come to the aid of another man who’d been attacked during the protests, authorities said… Defense attorney Edward Kroll said Halupowski made “a really terrible decision” and that Kelly didn’t deserve what happened to him, but the attorney believed the agreed-upon 70-month prison sentence was “one of the harshest sentences I’ve seen for someone with no criminal background and young age.”… [Deputy District Attorney Melissa] Marrero disagreed with Kroll’s assertions, saying she felt the charges and sentence were appropriate based on the severity of Kelly’s injuries and Halupowski’s strike. She said first-degree assault, which carried a potential 90-month sentence, and riot charges were initially considered in the case… Court documents show that a Portland police officer saw Halupowski hit Kelly, followed him and pointed him out to other officers who helped arrest him. He was accused of punching another officer in the arm while being taken into custody.

Halupowski pleaded guilty not only because he was identified by police but because there were several videos of the attack:

Another Antifa goon has apparently been indicted for this same attack. All of this took place at the same rally where reporter Andy Ngo was beaten. Ngo appeared on Fox News to discuss the outcome of the Halupowski case. Later in this clip, he also notes that a group of Antifa goons showed up at his house on Halloween:

