An eight-months-pregnant Florida mom wielding an AR-15 ducked a gunshot and fended off two masked, armed intruders who were attacking her husband in their home. The incident took place last Wednesday in Lithia, Flaorida, 25 miles southeast of Tampa, Fox News reported.

The woman shot one of the men who stumbled outside and died in a nearby ditch.

Jeremy King was inside the house with his young daughter and his wife, who was in their bedroom at the time, when the two armed men forced their way inside and pointed their guns at him and demanded money. They then started to pistol whip.

“As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told Bay News 9. “It became real violent, real fast.”

His pregnant wife heard the commotion and went to investigate. One of the intruders fired a shot at her so she retreated to the bedroom and emerged with the AR-15.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King said, “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

Investigators later recovered a body in the ditch nearby. The second assailant, who fled the scene when the shots were fired, is still at large and investigators continue to search for him.

King’s wife and 11-year-old daughter managed to escape the ordeal with no major injuries, but he “took a severe beating,” according to Bay News 9.

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches, and three staples in my head,” he told the news outlet. Things could have been worse.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” he continued. My wife “evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”