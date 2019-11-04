A pregnant Florida mother is being hailed as a hero after she used the family AR-15 to stop two masked intruders who severely beat her husband, snatched her daughter, and opened fire on her.

Florida man Jeremy King told Bay News 9 that two masked intruders barged into his home last Wednesday around 9 p.m. They both pointed firearms at him and demanded money. When King told the men he did not have anything to give them, the men snatched King’s 11-year-old daughter and severely beat him.

“I took a severe beating,” King told Bay News. “I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head.”

Jeremy King Image source: Bay News 9 screenshot

King said his wife, who is 8 months pregnant, was in the back of the house during the altercation. One of the masked men shot at her — and she responded by grabbing the family’s AR-15 and returning fire.

In fact, King’s wife shot one of the men, who was able to escape the house before collapsing in a nearby ditch, where he died.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King explained. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said. “Pretty much, she evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

Unfortunately, the other man was able to successfully escape. Authorities are still searching that suspect.