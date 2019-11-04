A heavily pregnant mother saved her family from a pair of violent men who broke into her home last week when she grabbed an AR-15 and opened fire on the two men, killing one of them.

Jeremy King was at his home several miles away from Tampa late on Wednesday night when two men with masks and firearms broke into the home demanding money.

“They came in heavily hooded and masked. As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told Bay News 9. “I’m telling them, ‘I have nothing for you,’ (A)nd they’re like, ‘Give me everything you got.’ It became real violent, real fast.”

King was pistol-whipped by one of the men while the other man kicked and stomped on his head.

“Two unknown males broke in and made demands of them,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Maj. Frank Losat told reporters, according to NBC News. “The male victim, who is the homeowner, began to get pistol-whipped and beat up.”

King’s wife, who is eight months pregnant, saw the attack unfold and quickly grabbed an AR-15 that the family was in lawful possession of and opened fire on the two men, fatally striking one of them.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King said. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King continued. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

“The man was later found dead in the ditch, according to the news outlet,” Fox News reported. “The other burglar fled when his friend was shot.”

King sustained significant injuries from the attack, receiving “20 stitches and three staples in his head to close up a wound,” The Daily Mail reported.

The dramatic story involving an AR-15 is unlikely to garner any significant national media coverage as the Democratic presidential candidates are pushing for gun bans, specifically ones that target semi-automatic firearms like the AR-15.

Recently, former far-left candidate Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out last week after failing to gain any national traction with his gun ban proposal, said during a Democrat presidential debate, “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Even Joe Biden, who is perceived by many as being a moderate Democrat despite having hard-left policy stances, has jumped on the gun confiscation bandwagon.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said to the former vice president during an August interview, “So to gun owners out there who say well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns–”

“Bingo,” Biden immediately responded, “you’re right if you have an assault weapon.”

“The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period,” Biden added.

In September, Biden hardened his extreme anti-gun position, saying that there should be “no compromise” on anything related to guns, “this is one we have to just push, and push, and push, and push, and push.”

Biden also called for banning “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them,” which would effectively result in the banning nearly all firearms.