Those trying to get Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump’s political opponents are moving ahead unabated, NBC News reported on Monday.

This is happening despite intense scrutiny from Congress, law enforcement and the media as Trump faces impeachment over his allegedly leveraging military aid to Ukraine to pressure new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Just last week Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer at the center of the controversy, held a private meeting in his Manhattan office with former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko, according to NBC. Telizhenko alleges that Ukraine’s government conspired with the Democratic National Committee against Trump in 2016.

Giuliani has interviewed him extensively about his Ukraine allegations, although Telizhenko told NBC their most recent meeting wasn’t focused on investigations.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a group of parliamentarians are working to probe the Bidens and stand up a new investigative commission to look into what they say was a Ukrainian government campaign to smear former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in an attempt to defeat Trump in 2016.

Telizhenko also has worked for Ukrainian businessman Pavel Fuks, who was once a potential partner in Trump’s unsuccessful effort to construct a hotel in Moscow. He said he is continuing to push for probes to clear his name, including from allegations that he’s Russian intelligence.

Giuliani has said that “frenzied” Democrats are trying to impeach Trump for acting within the president’s constitutional powers to seek “an investigation of serious crime committed in 2016 that did great damage to US and Ukraine.”