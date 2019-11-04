On Monday, at an event in Grinnell, Iowa, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, apparently careening more wildly toward the hard-left every day, seemingly agreed with the perspective of a fervent leftist who posited that the United States supported genocide, caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Venezuelans by sanctioning the brutal government of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro every day, and was the biggest polluter in the world.

The questioner ranted, “But the office of president also has an amazing responsibility to people outside of the United States, given the power of the position. And right now the United States is bombing at least seven countries. We support genocides in Palestine and in Yemen.”

Warren, pacing back and forth, nodded.

The questioner continued, “The U.S. military is actually the biggest polluter of any organization in the world. And we also work in more clandestine ways. Columbia economist Jeffrey Sachs reported that between 2017 and 2018, United States’ sanctions on Venezuela caused over 40,000 deaths.”

This is the same Trump-hating Jeffrey Sachs who wrote for CNN in June 2018, “Maybe Donald Trump really is the Manchurian Candidate, a stooge of some foreign potentate. Much more likely, Trump is just mentally unstable and narcissistic.”

Additionally, even The New York Times reported in July about the nefarious Venezuelan government, “Venezuelan special forces have carried out thousands of extrajudicial killings in the past 18 months and then manipulated crime scenes to make it look as if the victims had been resisting arrest, the United Nations said on Thursday in a report detailing wide-ranging government abuses targeting political opponents.”

The questioner went on, “And we also have sanctions on many other countries, like Iran, North Korea, and you can name many more. So I’m wondering, as president, will you stop U.S.-supported murder, whether its through sanctions, arms support …”

Warren replied, “So, I like your frame on this.”

She continued, ‘You know, here’s how I see this. We want to be a great nation, lead the world? Then we need to live our values every single day.”

Warren did not confront the questioner about his claim that Israel was committing genocide; she did not confront his claim that the U.S. was killing tens of thousands of Venezuelans; she did not confront him over his opposition to U.S. sanctions on Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, or North Korea, the site of the world’s most repressive and brutal regime.

Warren has already come forth against Israel; as The Daily Wire’s Josh Hammer recently noted, asserting:

Elizabeth Warren is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination in a year in which the Democratic Party has just gone crazy. … [Warren] hired someone named Max Berger as one of her progressive campaign outreach chairs. Max Berger is a co-founder of a despicable, far-left, self-hating, Jew-hating group, IfNotNow. IfNotNow is so radically left that they protest Shabbat services— for Jews observing Sabbath. They’ve been known to say Kaddish, the traditional Jewish mourners prayer, for Hamas jihadists who have been fired at or had been killed by IDF rocket fire.

Warren said recently that she supported cutting off aid to Israel under some conditions, saying,“If Israel’s government continues with steps to formally annex the West Bank, the U.S. should make clear that none of our aid should be used to support annexation.”

[embedded content]