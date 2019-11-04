Freshman Rep. Katie Hill’s former office in Palmdale, California, was evacuated Monday so the Los Angeles County Fire Department and hazardous materials crew could investigate an envelope with white powder delivered to the building, ABC7 reports.

The powder was tested and determined to be non-hazardous, per Fox 11. Deputies responded to the office at about noon to investigate. A hazmat team determined the area to be safe at 3:45 p.m. local time.

Hill on Sunday announced she would resign at the end of the week amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into accusations that she had improper sexual relationships with staffers in her office.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” she said in a statement. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”