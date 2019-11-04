The University of Alabama is “making preparations” for President Donald Trump to attend the Crimson Tide’s game against LSU, a new report from Sports Illustrated reporter Christopher Walsh.

The showdown between the Crimson Tide and Tigers will be the biggest college football game of the year, as Alabama is ranked number one in the Coaches poll, while LSU is ranked number one in the Associated Press (AP) poll. (RELATED: Why Alabama Will Win The 2019 National Championship)

If Trump does attend Saturday’s college football game, it will be the third major sporting event in just as many weeks that the president has attended. Trump attended game five of the World Series late last month in Washington D.C., and was loudly booed and heckled by fans. The president also attended a UFC match in New York City this past weekend, where he was welcomed to a mix of boos and cheers.

Trump has already attended a college football game since the start of his presidency, making an appearance at the 2017 national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.