Actress Felicity Huffman has reportedly started her community service after being released from prison.

The community service sighting comes one week after Huffman was released from prison, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The “Desperate Housewives” actress was spotted at The Teen Project in Los Angeles.

As part of her guilty plea for her role in a massive college admissions scandal, Huffman agreed to 250 hours of community service. https://t.co/LD7k5IMs66 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 4, 2019

She reportedly spent three hours there.

“My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community,” Huffman said in a statement after her sentencing. “I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Before Serving Out Full 14-Day Sentence)

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed,” she continued. “My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to mail and wire fraud. The actress confessed to paying $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter’s SAT scores.