Democrats who have the support of a grassroots political action committee are taking in far more money from outside their districts than from the people they either represent or hope to represent, a new report claims.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that candidates who are part of the Justice Democrats rely on money that comes in from other parts of the country. One House candidate, Jessica Cisneros of Texas, has received less than 2% of her $190,000 in donations from the district in which she is running.

Other Democrats whose campaigns show similar numbers include Marie Newman of Chicago (10% of donations from her district) and Morgan Harper of Ohio (11%).

Justice Democrats supports several liberal Democrats, a group that includes Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Their images appear on the homepage of the group’s website.

Justice Democrats claims it “functions like a party within the Democratic Party — running our own candidates in primary elections and holding those on top accountable to the grassroots.”

Candidates who sign on with Justice Democrats are required to champion a liberal agenda that includes shutting down Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and lobbying for a Medicare for all healthcare system.

Headquartered in Tennessee, Justice Democrats was founded in 2017 by two members of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.