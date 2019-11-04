It sounds like D’Eriq King is done playing football for the Houston Cougars.

King decided to redshirt this season after it became crystal clear that Houston wasn’t going anywhere. Initially, there had been chatter he’d return. Now, it sounds like that’s probably not going to happen.

According to Yahoo Sports on Saturday night, “there’s little chance” the star dual-threat quarterback plays for the Cougars next season. Instead, it’s expected that he’ll be pursued by elite teams like LSU, Georgia and Florida State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t think a single person on the planet is surprised by this news. The moment King said he was redshirting, we all assumed that he was done playing for the Cougars.

He’s one of the best quarterbacks in America. It makes sense for him to want to showcase his skills on a bigger stage if he thinks he has a shot at the NFL.

There will be many major programs that come calling for his services. There’s no doubt about that at all. The man can make all the throws and is quick as lightning.

If he ends up at LSU or Georgia and dominates, then it’ll mean a lot more to NFL scouts than dominating at the likes of Houston.

There’s nothing wrong with the Cougars, but we all know they don’t play the same level of competition that a Power 5 team does.

We’ll have to wait to see where he ends up, but I think it’s a safe bet to assume his days at Houston are almost certainly over.