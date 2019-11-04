An aide with Tom Steyer’s 2020 presidential campaign in South Carolina was caught attempting to export data from Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign, including thousands of volunteer contacts collected over the course of her campaign, reports the Charleston Post and Courier.

Dwane Sims, Steyer’s deputy South Carolina state director, tried Friday to pull the data.

“We take this matter very seriously, and that is why we immediately worked with the DNC to disable this employee’s access to Vote Builder,” S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson told the Post and Courier. “It is critical that the Steyer campaign take immediate action regarding their employee.”

Steyer campaign spokesman Alberto Lammers said Sims was placed on administrative leave over the weekend. He also faulted the DNC for allowing him access.

“We are talking about 180 seconds in a system that is notoriously inaccurate,” Lammers said. “And the DNC is not disputing the key fact that our employee proactively approached them to inform them of the matter. The bottom line is that nothing would have taken place if the DNC had been more diligent about the security of voter data.”