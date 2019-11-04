There’s apparently higher than a zero percent chance Rob Gronkowski comes out of retirement to play again.

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, there’s a 20% chance the three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots plays again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the future Hall of Fame member wants to play again, he must be with the team before Week 13 begins.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Any percentage above zero for Gronk playing again is honestly shocking.

The man has three rings, he has already made a ton of cash and he has a long history of injuries. Why the hell would he ever want to get on the field again?

Plus, he’s now part of Fox’s NFL crew. I don’t know how much money he’s making, but I’m sure he doesn’t need it.

If given the choice between playing on Sundays or being on TV, Gronk 100% has to stay on TV. There’s no situation where it’s worth him putting his body through the ringer.

There’s just not. He has suffered concussions and much worse. Forget about playing football. The legendary tight end should focus on enjoying retirement and never putting the cleats back on.

I really don’t understand how this is even a conversation. Gronk was a bad man in the league. He was borderline unstoppable. Now, that chapter is closed, and that’s the best possible situation for him.