Urban Meyer heading to USC might not be as done of a deal as some think.

The three-time national champion is widely-believed to be the favorite to take over when Clay Helton is almost certainly fired at the end of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s already been reported the school is willing to do anything to get him. However, according to Seth Mandel on Monday, there are signs that the leadership of USC “isn’t comfortable with Urban Meyer.”

For months, people wondered whether Urban Meyer would take the USC job. But signs increasingly indicate USC brass isn’t comfortable with Urban Meyer. In this week’s Forward Pass. https://t.co/l226KOwxXA — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 4, 2019

I hate to be the guy who has to break it to the USC leadership, but it doesn’t matter if they’re “comfortable” with Urban Meyer or not.

All that matters is whether or not he’ll take the job. College football isn’t a world of crystal clean players. It’s a world where winning is all that matters.

You know how Urban Meyer got three title rings? By winning a lot of football games.

If the power players in Pasadena are forced to choose between Urban Meyer/the football program and some administrators, the football team is going to win.

That much isn’t even up for debate. It’s just true.

The administrators can hate him all they want. It won’t make a difference at the end of the day. If Meyer wants the job, there’s nothing on God’s green planet that will stop him from coaching the Trojans. Welcome to the world of major college football.